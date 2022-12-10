Fans express concern for Wizkid following his appearance in recent video

Following a recent video that made its way online, cyber space users express concern over the appearance of the Afrobeat artist Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid.

Starboy featured in the video with his crew mates while donning a white coat that looked like a winter coat.

The videographer opted to tease the crooner a bit by calling him ‘Daddy Snow’ which got him somewhat triggered as he began to put out poses while making some utterances that weren’t audible enough.

However, reacting to the video, some netizens held that the crooner has really emaciated and subsequently attributed it to substance abuse.

One Ezekiel Akpoefe Ebi on Facebook wrote: “Wizkid is not fresh at all, only God knows the type of drugs he takes”

@Itz Olayinka wrote: “At least make this guy Dey chop small ..weed too much …bitter truth”

Eonch B Dolo wrote: “Saw he standing like Tinubu “

Amavi Oliver wrote: “Igbo wizkid”

Salvation Elisha wrote: “He doesn’t look good at all. He is now looking like zazzu pro max. He isn’t fine like he was before all these fame and money.”

Cee Jay wrote: “Geez took me a couple of hours to realize dats wizkid…bro really needs to come down on smoke be looking a black dried mangala🙄😂🤣”

Mally Mills wrote: “He be smoking cracks all day, look him lips ☹️”

Splendor Rhymz wrote: “This one don dey take CK and dey look upto Portable.”