Fans gushes over adorable family photos of BBnaija’s Sheggz and family

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Fans have reacted to adorable family photos of BBnaija star, Sheggz .

The photos showed his beautiful mother, his sister and his two brothers. Netizens gushed over their beauty and class.

As you may recall, Sheggz frequently brought up his family while in the house. Although he withheld personal information about them, viewers may infer that he hailed from a prosperous family.

Reacting to his family photos, fans gushed over how adorable his family are as some noted how fresh they look stating the obvious that he comes from a wealthy home. See some comments below;

@excellent.omekewrote: “This is soft life family ❣️.”

@glorianyambee said: “So cute.

@Mabinty8535 said: “They are so cute ❤️❤️❤️.”

@puchueg_somah reacted: “Happy family. They are obviously a rich family. Everybody just dey shine.”

@mbang672 wrote: “Too clean❤️❤️❤️.”

@busolahelen added: “They are so beautiful.”

