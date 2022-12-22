Fans hail wizkid as he gifts suya seller $400 (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is in the news again after he generously gifted $400 to a suya seller.

The video showed how fans hailed him when he gifted a suya seller about $400 for suya of less than $20.

This video attracted lots of reactions from netizens;

@Emmanuel14210818 said: “Boy wizzy 💯”

@e_soundz09007 added: “Dis isn’t tip anymore, it’s blessing 😅

@Skididahboss said: “👑❤️💙.”

@kokaina__ivi__ said: “Suya and wizkid are in better relationship than most of us single men out here.”

@oyinsauzy wrote: “D suya man can collect all his money.”

@beautiful_berrygold added: “He paid for the suya jor never seen him involved in Philanthropy work before, but I like him, maybe he is doing it underground. But publicly I will say wizkid is not a giver….”

@godstime.001 wrote: “Omo Popsy fit do anything for suya na so e fly dat suya guy go Ghana last year.”

@tonia.gram_ said: “Wizkid no Dey use suya joke na.”

@dr____adanma said: “He loves meat alot that’s why He no dey use Suya play.”

@bim_bola_ wrote: “I trust baba imade, he’ll give the guy all the bundle shaa.”

See video,

 

