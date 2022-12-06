Fans react as Skiibii acquires Maybach weeks after his ex, Dorcas declared him poor and hungry

Singer, Skiibii has acquired a new Maybach to add to his cars collection weeks after his ex girlfriend, Dorcas Shola Fapson broke shamed him.

The socialite took to his social media page to roll out photos of the breathtaking ride as fans and colleagues swarm the comment section to congratulate him.

His acquisition comes days after his ex girlfriend, Dorcas Shola Fapson (DSF) declared he was broke and hungry and spilled secrets insinuating that the singer is living a fake life.

Skiibii has set tongues wagging with his new purchase. See some reactions gathered from netizens:

evelyn___xx wrote: “thought dsf said he’s broke Imao”

rasheedofnaija wrote: “Where’s this girl that bought a boxers for him”

hiebywhumey wrote: “Dsf is somewhere reading comments congrats”

mide_fwesh wrote: “No be this one they talk say he no get water and food for kitchen”