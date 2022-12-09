“Finally met my love”: Elderly oyinbo woman lands in Nigeria to meet young lover (Video)

An elderly woman has been criticized on social media after flaunting a young Nigerian man as her lover.

In the video, the white elderly woman did a Vlog of herself flying in from her country to Nigeria and meeting new people including kids.

She also captured where he got her hair braided for her and other moments they shared together after meeting.

This got tongues wagging in the comment section as many said the guy was only looking for the ‘green card’.

@og_greeneyez_2blessed2b said, “in all sincerity, we all want to be loved and at times it makes us blind to many things. I wish u the best anyway.”

@amyrosesittingcro said, “🥰🥰many blessings!!! sending positive vibez!!! naija love stories are my favorite!!congratulations!!!!🥳🥳🎉🎉🙏🙏”

@venusshower said, “☹️i feel very badly because this woman is being taken advantage of, she sees love but he sees a ticket out. she will be broken hearted 💔.”

@wayreycray said, “Ma’am I don’t know you but please watch 90 day fiancé when you can. Wishing you love and nothing but the best 💕.”

@jamfromthegram said, “Idk about yall but I’m not making fun of another woman possibly being played..”

Watch video below: