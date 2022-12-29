“First million, first land, first proper house, first car” – Nigerian man celebrates his achievements in 2022

A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate some of his major achievements and high points of 2022.

The man identified on Twitter [email protected]_Iamtiptop shared some of the valuables he had been able to get in 2022.

He revealed that he was able to get his first million, car land and house all in 2022.

@iamtiptop expressed gratitude for the years blessings and hoped for a better 2023.

Sharing his achievements, the Tweep wrote:

“The Year of Persistent Ws: My 2022 Dump.

First million,

First land,

First proper house,

First car.

I am imbued with a great depth of gratitude for the whole year.”

Netizens have taken to his comment section to congratulate him as they hope for a better year.

Check out reactions gathered from netizens below: