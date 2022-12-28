Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian woman who sold fufu to make ends meet is ecstatic to have arrived in the UK.

She posted a video to commemorate her transition from selling fufu to looking for new opportunities abroad.

The woman related a memory from her past when she was still selling akpu, or fufu, which is also known as fufu in Nigeria.

Later in the video, she was shown getting her international passport and going to the airport to catch a flight to the UK with her siblings.

After arriving the country, she and sibling could be seen playing on the streets of UK while eating English snacks.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, big_omah21 wrote; E no dey ever pass UK…Nigeria neighboring country 😂

im__eman_; I’m looking 👀 a very simple girl like her to bring over to Germany 🇩🇪 as wife

endylight1; This Agidi when I Dey sell go carry me enter abroad too. Make I put in more effort

juliet.aralu; This one be like facebook love ooo,its like she updated the pics on facebook guy man come fall in love with her hustle,oya ooo all the single ladies make una enter work oo😂😂😂

shubomii_fp; First thing tomorrow morning na to start fufu business 🤦‍♂️

