Funny video trends as pastor’s two-year-old son disrupts service (Video)

A video making the rounds online has shown the hilarious moment a pastor’s toddler moved up and down the church during service.
In the video, the toddler was seen moving to and fro the altar and caused a distraction to the members of the church.
The video was captioned: “POV: when you’re a pastor with a two year old😂.”
Reacting to this video, @meet_rossy wrote: “he is in his father’s house 😂.”
@Shu Shu wrote: “This is how my 2023 will be, I will just be feeling free dey do my thing dey go.”
@Iwinosa112 wrote: “If no be pastor son now d pastor for don Dey shout usher’s up nd down 😏.”
@Nana Akua Brown💓 wrote: “This was my little sister when she was 1-3years the whole church will know if we miss one Sunday mass. 😁.”
@appleuser52923868 wrote: “See toddlers will test ur patience level I swear.”
My pastor taught us about content creation today. Thank you Pastor for the knowledge you have imparted in us. We will make you proud!!! Elyon and walking around church though😂 My baby is a whole content😁 The things Pastor’s face behind the scenes 😆 Last clip is him finally reaching for the Hollandia yoghurt😎 We’re open for ambassadorial deals🤪 #baby #childlove #content
