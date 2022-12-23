Funny video trends as pastor’s two-year-old son disrupts service (Video)

A video making the rounds online has shown the hilarious moment a pastor’s toddler moved up and down the church during service.

In the video, the toddler was seen moving to and fro the altar and caused a distraction to the members of the church.

The video was captioned: “POV: when you’re a pastor with a two year old😂.”

Reacting to this video, @meet_rossy wrote: “he is in his father’s house 😂.”

@Shu Shu wrote: “This is how my 2023 will be, I will just be feeling free dey do my thing dey go.”

@Iwinosa112 wrote: “If no be pastor son now d pastor for don Dey shout usher’s up nd down 😏.”

@Nana Akua Brown💓 wrote: “This was my little sister when she was 1-3years the whole church will know if we miss one Sunday mass. 😁.”

@appleuser52923868 wrote: “See toddlers will test ur patience level I swear.”

Watch the video below: