TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

Funny video trends as pastor’s two-year-old son disrupts service (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds online has shown the hilarious moment a pastor’s toddler moved up and down the church during service.

In the video, the toddler was seen moving to and fro the altar and caused a distraction to the members of the church.

READ ALSO

“I no wan hear say una get belle” –…

Destined kids’ Rejoice Iwueze shares first video after…

The video was captioned: “POV: when you’re a pastor with a two year old😂.”

Reacting to this video, @meet_rossy wrote: “he is in his father’s house 😂.”

@Shu Shu wrote: “This is how my 2023 will be, I will just be feeling free dey do my thing dey go.”

@Iwinosa112 wrote: “If no be pastor son now d pastor for don Dey shout usher’s up nd down 😏.”

@Nana Akua Brown💓 wrote: “This was my little sister when she was 1-3years the whole church will know if we miss one Sunday mass. 😁.”

@appleuser52923868 wrote: “See toddlers will test ur patience level I swear.”

Watch the video below:

@roselineusen

My pastor taught us about content creation today. Thank you Pastor for the knowledge you have imparted in us. We will make you proud!!! Elyon and walking around church though😂 My baby is a whole content😁 The things Pastor’s face behind the scenes 😆 Last clip is him finally reaching for the Hollandia yoghurt😎 We’re open for ambassadorial deals🤪 #baby #childlove #content

♬ original sound – Funke Akindele

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts to Basketmouth and…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Funny video trends as pastor’s two-year-old son disrupts service (Video)

“Dem go spend am” – Reactions as man shares video of fake new N1k…

“My friend told me he’s too old for me, now they envy me”…

“Understand the spirit of Christmas and stop imitating others” – BBNaija’s…

Actress Tonto Dikeh donates 100 bags of rice, money and more to widows and…

VIDEO: Hermes shares adorable post with 2nd girlfriend, Margaretha

Mother reacts as hairdresser makes her little daughter’s hair for free…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More