TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as…

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding…

Gbenro Ajibade rants as runs girl tries to trap him into marriage after one-night stand

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular actor, Gbenro Ajibade has revealed that an enamored runs girl had tried to trap him into marriage after they had a one-night stand.

According to the actor, the lady has been going about sharing herself with everyone and all he had wanted was to have a one-time intimate experience.

He revealed that after their one night of intimacy, the runs girl now wants him to settle down with her.

READ ALSO

I didn’t want him to marry another wife, but it was his…

“I married him because of pregnancy” –…

In his words:

“All these Akata sef…you dey share national cake since people dey collect steady dey go. Only small ‘testing testing’ wey me collect you wan come close shop settle for my domot. Aunty pls come and be going!”.

His post has stirred mixed reactions from social media users;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as house help (Video)

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her after twerking for…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding (Video)

Why I twerked for Ooni of Ife — Nkechi Blessing clears the air

“I was born a prophet” – Cynthia Morgan opens up weeks after giving…

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother stirs reactions

“This is my reality; I’m now a black single mother singing and dancing in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

“Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to…

Reactions as grandma ties grandaughter with rope while taking a stroll (Video)

Gbenro Ajibade rants as runs girl tries to trap him into marriage after…

Naysayers react to Jada Pollock’s recent tweet

Abroad-based Nigerian shares hilarious experience with Caucasian boss who was…

Fans react as Skiibii acquires Maybach weeks after his ex, Dorcas declared him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More