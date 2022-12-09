“Get yourself a man that is obsessed with you” – Cuppy enthuses as she shares adorable moment with fiancé (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous disc jockey and billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola a.k.a Cuppy has told the womenfolk to get themselves men who are obsessed with them.

The duo have steadily been sharing adorable moment with each other since the announcement of their engagement some weeks ago.

She had revealed some days ago that she and her fiancé had commenced marriage counselling ahead of their wedding.

In a recent post, she had told ladies to get themselves a man that obsesses over them because hers is with her.

Netizens have taken to her comment section to praise the couple highly as they gush over them.

Watch the video below:

