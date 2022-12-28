“Giving her a taste of her own medicine” – Funny dad cries loudly to wake his sleeping baby (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A funny dad has shared a video on TikTok to reveal how he faked tears to wake his sleeping baby as payback.

In the video, the baby was sleeping peacefully before her father’s cry mysteriously woke her. The look on the baby’s face was epic.

She looked confused and shocked at the same time, as her father stated that he wanted to give her a dose of her own medicine.

The video stirred lots of reactions from netizens;

@bobah wrote: “She was so shocked that it wasn’t her crying and it’s someone else 😂.”

@maria wrote: “The fact that she looked like she was about to start crying too 😭.”

@Gneshebron said: “Now you deal with her crying again 😅.”

@BeautySparkles wrote: “The stare 😭😭.”

@Elizabeth Slyusar said: “She was like you weren’t supposed to do that.”

@Fav Ng added: “She’s like whoa there’s another one.”

@Yamz wrote: “She said you are a grown man what are you doing 😂.”

@na u dey craze wrote: “She really said “Lemme take over” at the end 😭.”

@Jessie Dior said: “Lmfaooooo me as a parent.”

@Deidra wrote: “She’s so cute leave her alone.”

@user971991 added: “Aheh aheh is so accurate.”

@candim261 wrote: “Lmao her face.”

@Lucas said: “There’s no chance.”

@🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 said: “She like yu can’t be serious rn 😂.”

@user4521093696349 wrote: “People who have kids know how real this is 😂.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvubfP3/

