Good girl dey pay, don’t let them use your head” – Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy

22-year-old Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma has shared a video on TikTok to advise young ladies that it pays to be a good girl.

She directed her statement to ladies while advising them not to allow anyone deceive them with fake admonitions.

She wrote;

“It pays to be a good girl, don’t let them use your head.”

In the video, she wore a grey robe as he danced to a song in her room.

The post attracted so many reactions from netizens;

@ukadikequeenariel said: “Na only u and Regina Daniels fit advice me like dis 😂.”

@Salome❣️🍭❣️ wrote: “You’re not lying about this one. i was a very bad with nothing, 2022 i told God i want to be for nd my future, believe when i said i no work this year.”

@M😍A😘R🌻Y❤️ said: “My own no pay me 😂😂 make I try bad girl small.”

@Clarr_chill wrote: “E no help me, abeg rest.”

@Goodnews said: “Tell dem…. since dey turn bad girl I never see house way dey build..”

@Expensive mum added: “U be good girl and u go collect person man nii 🥺🥺 make una dey talk true abeg.”

@Angel said: “Yess! 🥰❤️ in Ify we trust 😅😁😁.”

@Fatima wrote: “You low-key look like the woman rude boy featured on his music video “Reason with me”or na my eye dey pain me😂🥰🥰.”

@Aishat oyebade said: “Make I use this one hold body, I still get hope.”

@Desmond chuks said: “U don take person husband, where the good girl come dey na😂.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMF7X7tHE/