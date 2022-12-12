“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking helpless” – Nasboi raises alarm after encounter with actor (Video)

Popular comedian, Nasboi has countered reports that veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku is sane after he ran into him in Asaba roaming the streets.

Recall that a netizen had raised alarm after spotting the actor in shabby clothes wandering around the streets.

Shan George had immediately stepped in to debunk the reports as she revealed that she and the actor were recently on set for a movie.

While counter reports had followed Shan George’s claim, Nasboi has also weighed in to reveal that Hanks isn’t okay, and is indeed roaming the streets.

He said that he had collected the thespian’s number and would do his part in helping him because of how memorable he had made his childhood.

Watch the video below: