“Have your own money, your man is not a bank” – Uriel chides ladies

Reality star, Uriel Oputa has lambasted women who always expect a man to be footing their bills.

This comes after a Twitter user took to the micro blogging platform to make a comparison between a Daddy, Zaddy and baby.

The tweet read;

“If she’s calls you DADDY or ZADDY, your things are in order. Broke guys are called baby”

However, reacting to this, Uriel chided entitled women who always expect the man to be their banks, paying for their every need.

She added that women should also be able to occasionally spend money on their men.

“WHAT HAPPENED TO HAVING YOUR OWN? WOMEN YOUR MAN IS NOT YOUR BANK IT’S GOOD TO HAVE THE OCCASIONAL TREATS BUT HOW ABOUT MY KING TONIGHT IS MY TREAT I BOUGHT YOU A NEW WATCH ZADDY OR BABY PACK YOUR BAGS WE GOING ON A WEEKEND BREAK

YOU NO NEED TO EVEN OFF CLOTHES BEFORE YOU GO HEAR AM “