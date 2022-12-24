TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May…

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives”…

Hawks attack Nigerian made drone during test flight (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

An unfriendly environment was recently experienced by a Nigerian tech company testing a freshly constructed drone’s flight capabilities.

The tech team at Naero Space in Nigeria created the fixed-wing drone, which they chose to test in an open area.

A group of hawks attacked the drone while it was in flight because they likely thought it was another bird invading their area.

READ ALSO

Man buys pregnant hawker’s entire goods, gifts her Christmas…

The drone could be seen attempting to avoid the hawks that were surrounding it in a video that Twitter Influencer @Letter to Jack shared online.

“A Nigerian company test-ran their new Drone technology (designed and fully owned by Nigerians) yesterday and something very funny happened… Hawks gathered in flight to attack the drone in the air…

“Congratulations to you my brother @jomamit_ and your brilliant team at @flynaerospace Yet another product that we can boldly say is fully owned & wholly produced by Nigerians. The autopilot software of the Drones are also designed in Nigeria by Nigerians. Our Elon Musk!” he tweeted.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May Yul-Edochie replies…

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives” – Actress…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

Any BBNaija relationship is a scam, I was stuck with Ike to have my complete…

We can talk about this at home – Man begs wife not to beat his side chic…

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady reveals her…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Hawks attack Nigerian made drone during test flight (Video)

Davido and Chioma join family to celebrate Christmas (Video)

Lady reveals she’s not interested in marrying boyfriend of 3 years who pays her…

VIDEO: Highlights from Davido and his wife, Chioma’s vacation in Cape…

Any BBNaija relationship is a scam, I was stuck with Ike to have my complete…

Burna Boy, Rema, and Ayra Starr surface on Barack Obama’s 2022 playlist

American Rapper, Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, faces…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More