Hawks attack Nigerian made drone during test flight (Video)

An unfriendly environment was recently experienced by a Nigerian tech company testing a freshly constructed drone’s flight capabilities.

The tech team at Naero Space in Nigeria created the fixed-wing drone, which they chose to test in an open area.

A group of hawks attacked the drone while it was in flight because they likely thought it was another bird invading their area.

The drone could be seen attempting to avoid the hawks that were surrounding it in a video that Twitter Influencer @Letter to Jack shared online.

“A Nigerian company test-ran their new Drone technology (designed and fully owned by Nigerians) yesterday and something very funny happened… Hawks gathered in flight to attack the drone in the air…

“Congratulations to you my brother @jomamit_ and your brilliant team at @flynaerospace Yet another product that we can boldly say is fully owned & wholly produced by Nigerians. The autopilot software of the Drones are also designed in Nigeria by Nigerians. Our Elon Musk!” he tweeted.

Watch the video below: