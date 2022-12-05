“He asked for it” – Mum dragged after revealing she bought her son a dress to wear

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A woman has narrated how she finally gave in to her son’s request of owning and wearing dresses.

She said she initially refused because she was scared that he’d be a laughing stock. However, she was pleased after finally getting him a dress, and the other kids were fine with it.

In her words:

“My son has been asking for a dress. I finally decided to just get him dresses despite being afraid he’d get teased by other kids. Today, the boy next door asked why he was wearing a dress, I said “he wanted one” and he said “okay” then they continued to play. The kids are alright.”

This stirred a lot of controversies on social media as many thought children should be allowed to do whatever they want to while others opposed the idea of not making decisions for children.

Okonkwo said, “That’s a very wrong idea. What if the kids wants to have ice cream morning, afternoon and night throughout the year, will you allow it? Or the child wants to jump from 5 story building bcos he thinks he’s Spider-Man, will you allow it?”

Sovereign said, “There’s no clause or context where kids should totally be allowed to do what they want without guidance. His statement is on point. When babysitting kids you see them do dangerous stuff and rush to stop them, why? Love is not pandering. You’re the adult for a reason.”

See post below:

