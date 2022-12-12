“He dropped all my things in the hospital without a penny” – New mother cries out after giving birth (Video)

A lady identified as Goldenamzy has revealed how her lover abandoned her at the hospital after she gave birth without leaving her a penny.

The lady had indulged those that had a ‘normal breakup’ to be happy that theirs wasn’t as heartbreaking as hers.

In her words:

“Those of you who had normal breakup you should be happy mine was on the day I gave birth he drop all my things in the hospital penniless.”

Reacting to this, netizens prayed for her and encouraged her to move on.

@cutepre2: “Please don’t cry forget about him nd take care of your baby cause am also a victim of this but now i nd my baby are very happy without him.”

@dzifahbethel: “Some Men don’t even deserve a Mad Woman😏😏😏🤦🏼‍♀️💔this is sooo heartbreaking,Hmmm I pray you find genuine peace and true love 🥺😘.”

@ofienajose: “God will surely take care of you and your baby.. on day,you will look back and smile..❤️”

@mylady840: “I know is very painful be strong for yourself💪 Love yourself and move on some people are heartless 💔.”

@patienceeyong: “The sisterhood is with u be strong he is not worth ur tears be strong for ur child don’t forget to name ur child after ur dad… it’s well.”

Watch video below: