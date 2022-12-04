TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Daddy where’s mama?” – Little girl asks…

Lady shares experience with man who used pure water nylon to…

I didn’t want him to marry another wife, but it was his choice-…

“He has traumatized us with his shapeless behind” – Vlogger, Yeye lambastes Olaiya over unclad act (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Instagram blogger, Yeye has called out veteran Nollywood actor, Olaiya Igwe for traumatizing people with his unclad behind.

Yesterday, the actor has sparked an uproar online after he stormed a beach unclad to pray for Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

He had revealed that what drove him to such length was because Tinubu’s wife, Remi had provided him succour at a time when he was sick.

READ ALSO

“How Tinubu’s wife helped me when I was sick” – Actor…

Eniola Badmus allegedly arrested, revealed as the person who…

However, Yeye has lambasted him for disgracing his family and causing others trauma with his unclothed behind.

She stated that people, the world over, have been campaigning for years for their candidates but nobody had ever gone to such obscene length to show support for one’s political choice.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Daddy where’s mama?” – Little girl asks single dad…

Lady shares experience with man who used pure water nylon to disv*rgin her

I didn’t want him to marry another wife, but it was his choice- Pete Edochie…

300L UNIZIK student ends it all over academic pressure

“Broke boys keep sending popsy rap videos; maybe i fit help una mama life” —…

You made me experience what true love is – Stella Damasus remembers late…

“I can’t risk it; I’m scared” – Moment Phyna fearfully declines using escalator,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I was born a prophet” – Cynthia Morgan opens up weeks after giving…

“He has traumatized us with his shapeless behind” – Vlogger, Yeye lambastes…

Drama as DJ plays ‘I’m the next’ at burial party (Video)

Moment students of Federal Polytechnic Oko make money rain on Brain Jotter…

Crossdresser James Brown scatters the dance floor at Sir Balo’s wedding (Video)

“How Tinubu’s wife helped me when I was sick” – Actor Olaiya Igwe breaks…

“Buy her a Benz if she patiently waited for you” — Josh2Funny says as he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More