“He tried to get down with our house help” – Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth makes new revelation about their marriage

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s daughter-in-law and Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth Adeleke has made a new allegation against her husband.

Recall that Korth had previously accused him of assaulting her and being impoverished.

In a new post, the mother of one accused him of attempting to sleep with their maid.

She shamed him for his actions, reiterating that she had divorced him and would not reverse her decision.

She further mocked Sina Rambo’s for being immature.

She wrote,

“Yes o! Someone who tried to get down with the house help? I don’t want him back o. Dirty man. I am beyond DISGUSTED!!! And I am NEVER going back. My family are behind me. And I will be fine. Continue being a pot head with no sense at 34”. 

See her post below:

