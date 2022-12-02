TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he…

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the…

Hermes cuts ties with Allysyn, stirs mixed reactions with cryptic post

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother season 7 star, Hermes, has cleared the air about his rumoured relationship with colleague, Allyson.

Hermes has made this known via his Twitter page after he was dragged on a space with DSTV.

He felt he needed to clear the air with her and went on his Twitter page to do so.

READ ALSO

Why I rejected my baby daddy’s marriage proposal after…

“Please help me” – Man cries out as…

The tweet read:

“I am just friends with allysyn, there are no benefits. Let it be known.
#offoffair”

This got tongues wagging on social media as many wanted the duo together while some loved the fact that he cleared all doubts and speculations.

Ibelieve said, “He did a space and people are already saying they are on a friend with benefits level, so he is clearing them before they start dragging the girl and him.”

Bukat said, “Nah you be kidding, make things right boss she is perfect for you, not just friend make her your fiance, she can’t deny she loves you 🌚 @AllysynAudu.”

Tolulope said, “Everyone is shouting ‘You don’t owe anyone any explanation’ till there is a big opportunity for him and it will be this one thing questioning his integrity and reputation. Let him clear the air in peace and let it be on record. Period!”

See tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” –…

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the presence of…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to catch his…

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in tears at her…

Nigerian man sees old man hawking pure water, buys him a tricycle, phone in one…

Skitmaker Kiekie shares beautiful moments from her gender reveal party (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Hermes cuts ties with Allysyn, stirs mixed reactions with cryptic post

“I have caught wedding bouquets 4 times, I pray Rita Dominic’s own come true” —…

My girlfriend dumped me after I lost N10M to fraud; ridicules me for begging for…

Ooni of Ife’s 3rd wife thanks him for making her heart’s desire come true,…

“Material things can always be replaced” – Toke Makinwa grateful for…

Sabinus splashes millions on palatial house (Photos)

Nigerian comedian, Sydney Talker shows off mom as she clocks 50

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More