Hermes cuts ties with Allysyn, stirs mixed reactions with cryptic post

Big Brother season 7 star, Hermes, has cleared the air about his rumoured relationship with colleague, Allyson.

Hermes has made this known via his Twitter page after he was dragged on a space with DSTV.

He felt he needed to clear the air with her and went on his Twitter page to do so.

The tweet read:

“I am just friends with allysyn, there are no benefits. Let it be known.

#offoffair”

This got tongues wagging on social media as many wanted the duo together while some loved the fact that he cleared all doubts and speculations.

Ibelieve said, “He did a space and people are already saying they are on a friend with benefits level, so he is clearing them before they start dragging the girl and him.”

Bukat said, “Nah you be kidding, make things right boss she is perfect for you, not just friend make her your fiance, she can’t deny she loves you 🌚 @AllysynAudu.”

Tolulope said, “Everyone is shouting ‘You don’t owe anyone any explanation’ till there is a big opportunity for him and it will be this one thing questioning his integrity and reputation. Let him clear the air in peace and let it be on record. Period!”

