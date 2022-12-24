TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May…

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives”…

“He’s a real mummy’s boy” – Man pays mother a surprise visit after 3 years (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video shared on TikTok shows the emotional moment a man paid his mother a surprise visit after being away for 3 years.

The excited mother hugged her son so tightly and kissed him vigorously while screaming in excitement.

This video has stirred so many emotional reactions on social media;

READ ALSO

Nigerian mother screams as son surprises her at a restaurant…

Nigerian father goes emotional as he receives surprise…

@lady Dee wrote: “The only woman that can love u unconditionally. God bless all mothers.”

@coolngina said: “Our African mom 👩 I love them.”

@Nkem💕❤️ replied: “Awww so emotional 🥰🥰.”

@Emmybest said: “Mother’s love too much 💝.”

@Omoba15 added: “Mother’s Lover Missing My Mum So Much May Her Soul Continue To Rest😞😇🙏.”

@BBPEARL_NATURAL said: “Pls take care of her very well. I can’t stop crying, your lucky.”

@Uzoamaka Alor wrote: “This is so lovely 🥰. Mothers are the Angels we see ❤️.”

@user9816330187537 added: “Awwwn…I can imagine so emotional 🥺.”

@Princess Chigozie said: “Feel like getting my own hugs too 🥰🥰.”

@Everything_Tessy🦋 said: “Why I mine crying God Abeg ooo💕💯💋💋💋mummy kissing 😂😂💋💋💕💕.”

@Omowunmi Oluwatoyin wrote: “Mother and son the connection 🥰🥰.”

@Debie05580 said: “Goosebumps🥰🥰.”

See video,

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFWGKEhY/

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May Yul-Edochie replies…

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives” – Actress…

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady reveals her…

Any BBNaija relationship is a scam, I was stuck with Ike to have my complete…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

We can talk about this at home – Man begs wife not to beat his side chic…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“He’s a real mummy’s boy” – Man pays mother a…

Driver abandons passengers, disappears with over N30,000 transport fare (Video)

Video of Nigerian mum backing her twin babies at the same time stirs reactions

“My wife don run leave children for me” – Nigerian man breaks…

Lady shows off love letter she found in her little brother’s possession…

“He’s a really good person” – Paul Okoye’s younger lover, Ifeoma reveals

“This might be my last video on Earth” – Lady shares sad post…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More