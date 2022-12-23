TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

Hilarious moment Regina Daniels was forced to speak Igbo on set (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has stirred hilarious reactions after attempting to speak Igbo during a movie set.

In the video, she tried to convince her colleague to allow her to leave the movie set to attend to her family.

READ ALSO

Hilarious moment Funke Akindele got scared after she was…

“I no wan hear say una get belle” –…

She was heard saying: “Gbaharam biko gbaharam.”

Her pronunciation wasn’t so accurate and this made her colleagues laugh. A voice was heard saying: “That Igbo no gooooooo… you see that Igbo wey you speak nah, e no goooo…”

Reacting to the video, @H Dxv Dxv bb nnnnfssfv nhrw134 wrote: “Delta Igbo most of them don’t really speak Igbo fluently but they answer Igbo names.”

@Cle2039 wrote: “Igbo language has become a joke to some people 😞😞 Regina Daniel too dey fume.”

@nazanwa33 wrote: “you self know Sabi write Igbo😳 Regina come pass you.”

Watch the video below:

@kryptonite201

♬ original sound – Kryptonite

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts to Basketmouth and…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Hilarious moment Regina Daniels was forced to speak Igbo on set (Video)

“I didn’t know it’s a crime to repeat clothes as a celebrity” – Paul…

Nobody can stain your name – Angela Okorie praises Empress Njamah

“I’m blessed to have a great support system” – Actress Chika Ike finally…

Husband and wife in tears at airport as man gets set to travel abroad for a long…

Funny video trends as pastor’s two-year-old son disrupts service (Video)

“Dem go spend am” – Reactions as man shares video of fake new N1k…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More