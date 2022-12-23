Hilarious moment Regina Daniels was forced to speak Igbo on set (Video)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has stirred hilarious reactions after attempting to speak Igbo during a movie set.

In the video, she tried to convince her colleague to allow her to leave the movie set to attend to her family.

She was heard saying: “Gbaharam biko gbaharam.”

Her pronunciation wasn’t so accurate and this made her colleagues laugh. A voice was heard saying: “That Igbo no gooooooo… you see that Igbo wey you speak nah, e no goooo…”

Reacting to the video, @H Dxv Dxv bb nnnnfssfv nhrw134 wrote: “Delta Igbo most of them don’t really speak Igbo fluently but they answer Igbo names.”

@Cle2039 wrote: “Igbo language has become a joke to some people 😞😞 Regina Daniel too dey fume.”

@nazanwa33 wrote: “you self know Sabi write Igbo😳 Regina come pass you.”

Watch the video below: