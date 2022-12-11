Hot-tempered man assaults girlfriend moments after she caught him in a hotel with her bestie

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A man became aggressive rather than remorseful when his babe discovered he was cheating on her.

She caught him with her best friend at a hotel in Sapele, Delta state, and an unexpected confrontation happened.

The cheating boyfriend assaulted his babe for suspecting he was being unfaithful and choosing to show up at the hotel where he lodged with her bestie.

A video making the rounds online shows when the couple exchanges slap and blow in the hotel compound.

The man who was bare-chested could be seen approaching the lady with rage and he landed a hot slap on her but she retaliated by hitting him.

According to a source, the boyfriend was upset that his babe was questioning him, so he tried to silence her.

“They had a scuffle prior to what you can see in the video. She had caught him with her bestie and confronted him over it. He got upset and slapped her and she returned the favor,” the source said.

See the video below:

See some reactions below:

endylight1; Is the audacity for me? You cheated and you are still the one ……… How una take Dey get best friends for this life sef?

poshest_hope; Fear Men!! I don’t know why that gender can’t be faithful to their partners. Aye shey yin ni? 🌚

1_jery_; This thing of not posting videos here is tiring

sharonofficial126; If you want peace of mind avoid delta men 🙌

callme_fatima; What exactly is wrong with Nigerian men?

mrbenyong; Na why my girl no get bestie be this, hardly before you see a good bestie

