How Davido fought for me when Sony tried to remove my verse from his song – Singer, Zamorra

By Ezie Innocent

Popular artist David “Davido” Adeleke has received praise from up-and-coming Nigerian singer Zamorra for standing up for him.

He described how Davido alerted him of an alleged Sony Music decision to remove him off a song on Twitter.

Recall that Davido got a record deal with Sony Music in 2016, but he later claimed that he left the label because their goals did not match his own.

Zamorra claims that OBO refused to comply with the label’s request to remove his verse from a record.

The upcoming artist said the realization made him tearful, however he made no mention of the song’s title or if it has been released.

He wrote: “Davido told me, “Sony wanted to take out your verse, but I told them no, we rise by lifting others” , water drop from my eyes! What a MAN.

As I dey reason everything now, I just realize say, DAVIDO ISNT HUMAN! He’s a celestial being!”

