“How my fake life made me rich” – Singer Kcee

Singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo professionally known as Kcee has revealed how his fake life made rich.

In an interview with TVC’s Wake Up Nigeria, the “Pull Over” singer Kcee claimed that in the fiercely competitive entertainment industry, he had to pretend to live a luxurious life in order to stand out.

His words:

Well, growing up I started with showing you so much bling. Showing you that I’m expensive even when I was living in one room. I was showing people that oh I have lifestyle. I would go to somewhere around Surulere, buy those big jackets. Go to Yaba.

I tried to live luxury life I’m not even [living]. But I was already seeing myself in that picture. And what happened was, people started seeing me in that light. I started writing songs showing that okay, I’m very expensive. I’m rich. And like joke like joke, I started living the life. I started thinking towards that direction.

And today, I’m excited that by the grace of God, I’m living real. I used to wear fake [chain] a lot, they used to burn my neck. You will see the iron burning my neck. When sun hit me, it burns my neck. But today, I wear IceBox. So it’s a journey you need to build and create. Illusion and God will help you be there. So my advice is create something for yourself.