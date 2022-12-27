How my pregnant wife was killed by policeman on Christmas day – Gbenga Raheem

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Gbenga Raheem, the husband of a female lawyer, Omobolanle, who was shot dead by the assistant superintendent of police, Drambi Vandi has narrated how his wife was killed.

He recalled that Omobolanle was coming from an eatery with some family members after church service on Christmas Day and had tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah bridge before the cop shot at her vehicle.

The bullet is said to have hit the 41-year-old pregnant woman on her chest. As she was rushed to the hospital, she was confirmed dead.

Vandi, who was attached to the Ajiwe police station, Ajah, Lagos state was said to have spent 33 yrs in the police force

@sannikingbruce wrote: “Withdraw guns from these men they are not competent.🤦‍♂️get them water gun so sad 🤦‍♂️.”

@okeke_onyinyechi said: “So policeman just killed the woman and boys no dey the area to beat the policeman to death.”

@smart_stine wrote: “😢😢😢Nigeria happened to her.”

@msjanedave said: “Why do I feel this was a deliberate murder.”

@thedabigal wrote: “7 months pregnant!!! God.”

@thatmbasiegal wrote: “Why will police release bullet on an innocent citizen😢😢.”

@whoisomonjay said: “This is sad, no one deserves this, the government need to make sure that policeman is punished.”

@tessy_sticks wrote: “Now I understand why my mother said I should not come to Nigeria.”

@iam_ej4 said: “Wetin really dey sup for this country? It’s unfortunate that the ones paid to protect us are now the ones killing us😢😢.”

@abiodun_001 said: “Our government doesn’t care it’s time to improve our hospitals. I remember last time I got shot by robbers. They took me to over four hospitals before one private hospital admitted me. In this country nothing changes for good to be sincere. I’m thanking God that I’m alive.”

