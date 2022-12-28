Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed to be visiting her sister (Watch video)

A fight broke out at the airport when a man ran into his wife while trying to catch a flight to an unknown destination with another man.

When his wife and her lover were holding hands and giggling at the check-in area, the husband approached them and asked who the guy was to her.

Speaking with a trembling voice, she told her husband that he is her brother, but he called her out on the lie and said he knows her brother.

He continued to ask her what she was doing there even though she made him believe she was going to see her sister for the holidays.

He also questioned the man to know who is he and the nature of his relationship with his wife.

When the woman eventually summoned courage, she said she has been chatting with the guy for two months and they’d gotten close.

She accused her husband of being the reason she cheated because he was not giving her enough attention.

Watch the video below: