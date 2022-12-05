“Husband full Facebook; try dey reply your DMs” – Lady advises as she ties knot with lover

A young woman proudly revealed how she met her spouse on Facebook while encouraging other ladies to respond to their direct messages.

The woman who goes by the name Duru Chukwu Amaka Providence claimed that she met her husband on Facebook.

According to Duru Chukwu, they transitioned from being Facebook buddies to life partners.

As there are many possible husbands on Facebook, she recommended ladies to start responding to their direct messages.

Duru asked folks to celebrate her as she becomes a married woman.

Sharing the pictures from her traditional wedding, she wrote:

“Husband full Facebook try dey reply your DMS

I met my hubby on Facebook went from being Facebook to life partners

Please celebrate with me I have step out of the single club 💃💃💃”