I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals – Nigerian lady

A Nigerian lady has testified in church about breaking free from her lover who was using her for ritual purposes.

She claimed he always treats her like a baby and pampers her, but she had no idea he was doing all of this to take advantage of her.

According to the young lady who was speaking during the deliverance service in the church, he will cook and serve her sumptuous meals whenever she wakes up in the morning.

She added that he washes her undergarments before she wakes up, and even bathes her joyfully while insisting on throwing away the bathing water himself.

However, it turned out that she discovered he would take her bathing water to an unknown place and use it to do money rituals.

Watch the video below:

chiamaka.nita; Sorry dear but how many dollars after everything????

augustina_8967; Prophet Emeka Onu fear God😂😂😂😂😂

blac_stallion1; So you get mind know how many eggs for dream, just Dey playyyyy

dqueenesther1; She said I thought it’s was love ooo not I thought na love ooo pastor sir!

papusky101; You still enjoy small nah .. you know how much be egg now ?? Some people no even see anything chop before dey use them … just dey play😂

nigerian_koboko_24; Why you cast am now, I never run my own na 😂

thebig_ben1; Na the Two eggs off me🤌😂😂😂😂😂💔