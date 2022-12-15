“I am flexing and balling” – May Yul Edochie brags as she storms Abuja

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

May Yul Edochie, the wife of popular actor Yul Edochie, has revealed to her fans that she is living her best life.

The socialite has been having mighty fun, touring cities and seemed to have come to limelight following the scandal which had followed her husband taking a second wife.

May Yul Edochie has made lemonade out of her lemons by landing endorsement deals, getting invited to prestigious events, garnering backing from numerous celebrities, getting verified on Instagram, and much more.

The mother of four took to Instagram to share a clip of her living on her own terms. May, who is in Abuja had visited one of her brand’s pop-up store.

“I dey flex, I dey bal until @cutemisianoskincare brought her friend to steak my shine.

Thank you Abuja #soldout”, she captioned the video.

