“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out (Video)

A 35-year-old single Nigerian mother complains that men avoid her because of her child.

According to her, any man who comes her way chooses to avoid her because they do not want to care of another person’s children.

She wrote:

“Will be 35 next year and still not married because I have a child. Any man that comes my way says he can’t cater for what is not his.”

Reacting to this, @lenaopk1 advised: “My dear don’t worry. Gods time is the best. A better man will come and he will love u and ur child like his own.”

In reaction, @pashafrank765 said: “If u are serious come to me a child is not for one person a child is blessing for every one thos they are judging u on tht way they are wrong.”

@Abubakari Rahinat683 wrote: “The right man and God-fearing man will locate you and there’s no hurry in life. Allah is planning a special gift for you.”

@alhassanmahafuz12 wrote: “Allah will provide you your heart desire.”

