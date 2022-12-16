“I am suffering from urticaria, it has no cure” – Actress, Uche Ogbodo reveals

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has opened up on suffering from an incurable illness.

Uche claims that despite not being confined to a bed, the illness has left her with physical, mental, and psychological difficulties.

She wrote:

“It’s been 3 years I’ve had to deal with this Condition, it’s one of the worst things I’ve been through in my life. I’m not bed ridden physically but Urticaria has Physically, mentally, Psychologically challenged me 😭😭. Even with my Career. “I wake up every day with a Zeal to Live which is why i believe I have Overcome This Demon. I’m not Dying today! That is my Everyday Spirit and I go through my Day like a Warrior Goddess that I am.”

See post below;

THEINFONG recalls that the actress recounted how she almost lost her life due to an unfortunate accident years ago.

Sharing the story via her IG page, the mother of two revealed how she tried to explore the deepest part of a swimming pool, and almost drowned in the process.