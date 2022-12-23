I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts to Basketmouth and wife’s divorce

Blessing Okoro, a popular Nigerian relationship expert, has stated that reports of comedian Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie, divorcing should not discourage others from marrying.

She stated this in a video posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, adding that she will marry as many men as she can until she finds the right one to spend her life with.



The controversial influencer said that though celebrity marriages are crashing frequently in recent times, she intends to marry as many as 10 men in her bid to find the perfect union.

Blessing CEO further praised Basketmouth and his wife for how they handled the divorce in a mature way without any accusations or blame game.

She said; “I like the fact that they were civil, they were matured and they were quiet. I respect them for that. Despite the fact that we have our celebrities going their separate ways, we will marry.

If I get married and it doesn’t work I will marry another man. In fact, I want to marry up to 10 husbands.

“Wish them all the best but we go still marry. Let nobody put fear inside you. Marriage is the most beautiful thing from God”.

