TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts to Basketmouth and wife’s divorce

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Blessing Okoro, a popular Nigerian relationship expert, has stated that reports of comedian Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie, divorcing should not discourage others from marrying.

She stated this in a video posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, adding that she will marry as many men as she can until she finds the right one to spend her life with.

The controversial influencer said that though celebrity marriages are crashing frequently in recent times, she intends to marry as many as 10 men in her bid to find the perfect union.

READ ALSO

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Blessing CEO further praised Basketmouth and his wife for how they handled the divorce in a mature way without any accusations or blame game.

She said; “I like the fact that they were civil, they were matured and they were quiet. I respect them for that. Despite the fact that we have our celebrities going their separate ways, we will marry.

If I get married and it doesn’t work I will marry another man. In fact, I want to marry up to 10 husbands.

“Wish them all the best but we go still marry. Let nobody put fear inside you. Marriage is the most beautiful thing from God”.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

Man returns to shop to give back what he stole there during his childhood…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts to Basketmouth and…

Excited bride leaks her chat as she weds man 7 months after meeting him on…

Actor, Hanks Anuku makes appearance at Zubby Michaels’ party amid rumoured…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

“Thank you for understanding the meaning of LOVE”– Rosy Meurer pens…

Nigerian celebrities that came out as polygamous in 2022

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More