TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her…

Lady shares experience with man who used pure water nylon to…

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as…

“I can’t hide my emotions; I’m disappointed in Wizkid” – Blaqbonez writes

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular rapper, Blaqbonez has expressed his disappointment in Afrobeats singer, Wizkid for declaring the rap genre dead and boring.

Recall that the father of four had caused an uproar after he made the controversial statement, making various Nigerian rappers express their grievances.

READ ALSO

Reactions as old tweet of Wizkid begging M.I for attention…

“If wetin Wizkid talk pain una, make una block am for…

Blaqbonez has taken to his Twitter page to pain a lengthy message expressing his disappointment in Wizkid’s statement.

According to the rapper, the past few days have driven him on a sentimental reminisce as he reflected on how far he had come in his rap journey; his wins and loses as well as how it has always provided food on his table.

He said that he has always been a big fan of WizKid and has always been overt about his love for Machala, but he is disappointed with what WizKid had to say about rap music.

Blaqbonez added that he would keep at his craft, which is the most bashed genre in the music industry, and would never relent in trying to be a great rap artist.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her after twerking for…

Lady shares experience with man who used pure water nylon to disv*rgin her

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as house help (Video)

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding (Video)

“I was born a prophet” – Cynthia Morgan opens up weeks after giving…

Why I twerked for Ooni of Ife — Nkechi Blessing clears the air

“He has traumatized us with his shapeless behind” – Vlogger, Yeye lambastes…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I can’t hide my emotions; I’m disappointed in Wizkid” –…

“This is NOT cute! It’s manipulative” – Daddy Freeze calls out…

Oladips tenders apology to Wizkid, calls out Olamide, Reminisce

Man heartbroken as girlfriend gets pregnant for someone else, leaks WhatsApp…

“He asked for it” – Mum dragged after revealing she bought her…

“Only real men decide the venue of their wedding; a woman wrapper will allow his…

“Na Regina mama I blame” – Uche Maduagwu blasts Ned Nwoko

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More