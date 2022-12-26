I can’t stop cheating no matter how my boyfriend takes care of me – Nigerian lady

A Nigerian lady has dished some relationship advice to single women about why there is nothing wrong with dating multiple men.

She used herself as a case study and said that no matter what her boyfriend does to prove his love to her she will always cheat.

She stressed that other young ladies should not be with just one man if he is not their husband.

According to the young lady, she is used to cheating and cannot stop, but she does not think it is wrong so long as they are not yet married.

”My advise to young girls now, no get one boyfriend. I am used to cheating, if you like do everything for me,” she said.

In reaction, sensitiveocho said; If you marry this one sorry na your name.

steve_household_equipment; See who them do child dedication for

steveaquarium said; Ok noted…… If you no see husband now… You go begin disturb mfm Shiloh redeem camp and all the ori oke for miracle

richmondhotcooler; Keep sharing your body for free to different men all in the name of cheating. You have no respect for your body

sunofgodz; Women have started confessing, if u’re cheating in relationships, how can u be faithful in marriage that is a lifetime

miss_social20; She won’t learn the hardest way ..people like her marry on time and end up with good men ..that’s the sad part …

collins_reigns_; She has said it all. She came out with her full chest. Trust me your girlfriend is cheating too but she’s coding it. This is the generation of girls we have 😂😂😂.

sammirdiary; There’s Shiloh where you lots go fool yourselves every year when you no see husband , discipline is difficult and one need to practice it with time, marriage no Dey change person….man or woman

father_murph; Dear Kings, y’all should leave a street girl on the street fr. U can’t save her🙅🏽‍♂️.If u attempt to, she’d drain u financially, emotionally & mentally coz she’s only with u for survival. More so,she doesn’t care or give a hoot about ur sacrifices, she’s only loyal to her emotions & stomach infrastructure. Don’t be a s!mp for fake love🤧.Just Pipe & swipe😎✌🏽

Learn or perish!

gust.havo; Lol. Its logical. It’s an habit, when you get married you won’t stop 😂

nonsodeig; The easiest way to know hookup girls.

dje_rresistible; YES. Boys can break hearts, some boys can be stupid and misbehave. But please it’s not enough reason to devalue yourself like that.

kapturephotogenic; This is basically the general notion. The fact that nobody say it….doesn’t mean…it’s not happening. It’s always transactional…they always bidding

mr_embarrassment; The as far we are not married dey burst my head. You feel say something go transform you as you marry. What you do before marriage, you go do am after marriage

ede_______p; Yes oooo because boy Dey behave like Nepa light 💡 so when you misbehave I move to the next person.