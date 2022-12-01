“I contribute N2M monthly for thrift” – Nkechi Blessing brags as she continues to celebrate her new Range Rover

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has boasted about how she makes a two million naira thrift contribution monthly.

It would be recalled that the actress had acquired a new Range Rover to replace the one she had sold in order to complete her bungalow.

Following her car acquisition, she took to her Instagram page to chide those who mocked her for doing Ajo (a thrift contribution).

According to Nkechi, the lowest contribution she makes is 60 thousand naira in a week and 2 million naira a month being the highest.

She wrote:

“l remember someone abusing me Cus I do AJO hello you think Ajo is for poor people? How do you keep up without money weekly/monthly? SMH my cheapest thrift is 6Ok every week..highest 2m a month..you think thrif na for children..Mtchewwwww wwwwil!”

