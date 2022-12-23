“I count you twice whenever I count my blessings” – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard, he reacts

Peggy Ovire, a popular Nollywood actress, continues to gush over the love of her life, Frederick Leonard after he shared a new video of himself online.

The Nollywood couple, who married a few weeks ago, is giving fans couple goals by publicly expressing their feelings for each other.

Frederick Lenorad earlier on shared a video of himself on his Instagram page thanking God for a fruitful year. He captioned his video, “God has been good to me. It’s been a beautiful year. I’m grateful”.

Reacting to the video shared by her husband, Peggy Oviri took to the comment section and reiterated how much of a blessing Frederick Leonard is to her.

In her words… “When I count my blessings I count you twice bae.” She accompanied the comment with some emojis of love.

Frederick Leonard who didn’t give a blind eye to the comment also replied sweetly, he wrote:

“My forever.. Thank you.