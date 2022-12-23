“I didn’t know it’s a crime to repeat clothes as a celebrity” – Paul Okoye laments

Singer, Paul Okoye has lamented on the high expectation from fans as regarding celebrities.

Paul responded to some of the things that are expected of a celebrity on his Instagram stories by adding to the list and expressing his ignorance.

The father of two, who recently got a divorce from his wife, said with cynicism that the next step is to change his boxers every minute and never eat the same thing twice.

He wrote:

Wow! I didn’t know it’s a crime to repeat your clothes as per celeb level. Na to start to dey change boxers like Pampers be that ohh. Also, don’t ever repeat food again. Imagine eating rice once in a life time. Also I forgot, don’t repeat cars and houses. Maka celeb.

