I didn’t make more than N3 million from ‘Zazuu Zeh’ – Portable opens up

Controversial performer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has disclosed that he only made N3 million from his breakthrough track, “Zazuu Zeh.”

The street-hop artist claimed he was taken advantage of by others in the business since he was still a rising star and was unaware of how the Nigerian entertainment industry operated.

After Poco Lee connected him to rapper Olamide, who later joined the remix of Zazuu, he gained popularity in December 2021.

The singer discussed everything he went through in his first few months as a rising star during an interview on The Echo Roon.

Portable said that various individuals who intended to take advantage of him had scammed him of N5 million and N3 million.

He claimed that he bought his Toyota Camry using the N3 million he earned from Zazuu when it was a popular song.

He says that he cared for everyone on the squad, including a manager, promoter, and their own employees, on his own, which is why he was unable to earn more money than that.

He added that whenever the promoter went shopping for clothes, the boys would follow him and he would buy for them as well. He also said that he would fuel the promoter’s car and take care of the boys who were with the promoter.

