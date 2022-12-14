“I enjoyed it so much” – Man narrates encounter with a disabled girl (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

An unidentified Nigerian man has vowed never to woo or bed any physically fit lady following his experience with a disabled lady in bed.

According to the Twitter user, @oku_yungx, who shared the story, the young man had hooked up with a random stranger online only to find out that she was disabled, she had just one leg.

He was reluctant at first and wasn’t sure whether to bed her but he still welcomed her in his house.

Afterwards, they had s*x and while describing the experience to his friend, he labelled it as ‘mind blowing’ as he vowed never to sleep with abled people again.

The tweet read:

“This dude hooked up with a lady online and invited her over. When she finally arrived, he noticed she had just one leg (disable). He was indifferent at first but brought her into the house. They had s*x and dude has been saying “if I ever sleep with Able make I die 😅.”

See post below:

