“I feel like a blank sheet of paper” – Sammie Okposo’s daughter, Alula pens tribute to him

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer Sammie Okposo’s daughter Alula Okposo has penned down a heartfelt tribute to her father following his demise.

It would be recalled that the singer had died in his sleep months after he made headlines over an affair he had.

The young lady took to her Instagram page to share how his absence had been to her.

According to Alula, his absence has made her feel like blank sheet of paper waiting for different strokes from a paint brush.

She wrote:

“The real truth is I feel like a blank sheet of paper …. just waiting for the different strokes from the paint brushes, God knows best because I know your definitely jamming with the angels , changing it for them , letting them know say Na your voice bad pass … anyways make we leave story for writer. BIG LOVE My G, RIP.”

