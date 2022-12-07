TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne…

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just two years left” – Man shares sad video

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man has revealed how heartbroken he is after finding out that he will kick the bucket two years from now.

According to him, it breaks his heart knowing that he is going to leave this early. He claimed to have just two more years on Earth.

In his words:

READ ALSO

Man beats 3-year-old daughter to death, attempts to flee…

A prominent lawyer told me Ifeanyi is alive – Kemi…

“Whenever I remember I’ll die Young, I feel so bad😢 2years left.”

This stirred reactions from netizens as some speculated that he had terminal disease while others encouraged him to run to Jesus.

@philips880 said, “You don’t have to feel bad, it was your decision.”

@adannajoyce said, “I don’t know you but if this is really true, just be strong!!!! Our God is merciful..no matter whatever dt is going on, am sure he will help us….😔.”

@giftycruzz said, “When ever you remember that just know you have to call God and turn to him for Mercies… He sure pass any alter.”

@ireneo163 said, “denounce and run to God, so even if you will still die, u can make heaven.”

@gypsycherii said, “The devil always takes away his things fast and will not allow you to enjoy life.”

Watch video below:

@guccilord26

@ZAMAR #xyzbca #xybca #xybca #viralvideo #viral #viraltiktok #video #tiktok #tik_tok #tiktok_india #tiktoknigeria #trending #trend #trendy #trendingsong #explore #experiment #explorepage #exposed #guccilord26

♬ Flaunt your fire by Praiz Singz – Praiz Singz

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing as a job…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne Jegede opens up…

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just two years…

D’banj finally breaks silence on N-Power fraud allegation

Reactions as grandma ties grandaughter with rope while taking a stroll (Video)

“Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Catch them young” – Man falls in love with 19-year-old hotel…

I started paying school fees with my earnings in JSS1 – The…

Man celebrates his wife for using her money to buy loads of foodstuff for…

“Igbo wey go havard” – Fans shade Maria as she slams her…

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just two years…

“This is more than a miracle” – Woman shows off baby’s…

Married man arrested for sleeping with nursing mother (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More