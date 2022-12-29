“I had to move to my father’s house because I couldn’t afford rents” – Regina Chukwu emotional as she acquires new house

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu has emotionally recounted her past struggles as she acquires a home of her own.

The mother of two took to her page to narrate how difficult life had been following death of her husband which forced her to move back to her father’s house because she couldn’t pay rent.

She celebrated how her story had turned out for the better and she now own a house.

Regina Chukwu wrote:

“GOD DID IT!!!!

REGINA AND HER KIDS are right here to give a thanks back to the MOST HIGH.

I am all sort of emotion this morning, having contemplated if I should post this here or not. It’s took me a whole lot thinking before posting this and that was because I remember widows like me I could be encouraged with this win.

Yes I did it!!

My kids finally have a house they can call their OWN 😭😭😭😭😭😭

I remember how we had to move back to my father’s house 3yrs after I lost their father (cos I couldn’t pay the rent no more) it’s been 20yrs now.

I remember how we had to manage with my 5 biological siblings and 3 other adopted kids (of my parents).

I remember how I had to sleep outside with my mosquito net just cos the house was too hot for me. I remember how my kids grew tru it all. I remember everything right now as all dem’ memories are rushing back as I typed this right now.

Even the situation we live in right now (as we are yet to move into the new house) so many people won’t believe it. I just wanna thank the kind of children God has blessed me with. I want to thank my kind of parents and siblings (let me talk abt them in the next post).

I want to thank my adopted kids (ifoma, Emma, chinoye, and Chidera) hmmm this one’s ehen. I have a lot to say but for now.

Thank you God 12months journey and I am here to say I A GRATEFUL.

……if you want to see more post, behind the scenes from day one of this project. Pls follow me on ticktock.

Meanwhile, it all started with @tripplerglow. I am dedicating this to every single soul that has patronize d me till date. Y’all made this possible. Follow that page cos it’s abt get littllyyy there”.