“I have a block button that works” – Nkechi Blessing warns trolls

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has sent a serious warning to trolls who come to her page commenting about her live.

After revealing on her Instagram stories that she had blocked over 39 individuals for their hurtful comments on her page, the lover girl, who doesn’t hide her true personality, went after trolls.

In addition, Nkechi reminded trolls that her block button is still quite active and urged them to keep their animosity to themselves.

From yesterday to this point I have blocked over 39 people… Pls keep your bitterness to yourself, don’t bring it to my page and expect a reply… I have a block button that works!!!

The actress who had recently slammed critics for questioning her love life.

The controversial actress has been constantly criticised for her relationship with a younger man after her messy breakup with her politician ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan.