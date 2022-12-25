TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives”…

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May…

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady…

“I have a block button that works” – Nkechi Blessing warns trolls

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has sent a serious warning to trolls who come to her page commenting about her live.

After revealing on her Instagram stories that she had blocked over 39 individuals for their hurtful comments on her page, the lover girl, who doesn’t hide her true personality, went after trolls.

In addition, Nkechi reminded trolls that her block button is still quite active and urged them to keep their animosity to themselves.

READ ALSO

“I wish I can get my man pregnant” – Nkechi Blessing…

“Use all that energy to vote the right person – Paul…

She wrote:

From yesterday to this point I have blocked over 39 people… Pls keep your bitterness to yourself, don’t bring it to my page and expect a reply… I have a block button that works!!!

See post below:

The actress who had recently slammed critics for questioning her love life.

The controversial actress has been constantly criticised for her relationship with a younger man after her messy breakup with her politician ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives” – Actress…

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May Yul-Edochie replies…

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady reveals her…

Any BBNaija relationship is a scam, I was stuck with Ike to have my complete…

We can talk about this at home – Man begs wife not to beat his side chic…

Davido and Chioma join family to celebrate Christmas (Video)

The church betrayed me – Timini Egbuson reveals why he left church

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I have a block button that works” – Nkechi Blessing warns trolls

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul Edochie

VIDEO: Singer Paul Okoye jets off to South Sudan with girlfriend, Ifeoma for…

Don Jazzy splashes money on elephant masterpiece for Christmas

BBNaija’s Ike sets tongues wagging as he flaunts mystery woman in Christmas…

She’s always twerking online – Woman rejects her brother’s choice for a wife

Portable vows to [email protected] up Small Doctor after being stoned at his Agege show…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More