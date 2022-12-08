TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick…

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just…

“I hope it’s for love” – Speed Darlington questions DJ Cuppy for choosing Taylor over him (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial rapper, Speed Darlington has reacted to the engagement of billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy to her white lover.

It would be recalled that days ago the disc jockey had been proposed to on stage during a concert, and she had accepted his marriage proposal.

In a recent video, Speed Darlington wondered why she would choose a boxer over him that has been showing her signs of his love for her.

READ ALSO

Cynthia Morgan accuses DJ Cuppy of lying about her dad…

“I’m not interested in Headies, I received plenty…

He expressed his hope that she got engaged out of true love and not because her father, Femi Otedola, put pressure on her or because she was becoming older and no longer had the upper hand.

The rapper went on to talked about how it is usually the eldest sister in an African home that is meant to tie the knot first.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing as a job…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just two years…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne Jegede opens up…

D’banj finally breaks silence on N-Power fraud allegation

Reactions as grandma ties grandaughter with rope while taking a stroll (Video)

“Igbo wey go havard” – Fans shade Maria as she slams her…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“I hope it’s for love” – Speed Darlington questions DJ Cuppy for…

You can’t sing, it’s paid promotion that helps you – Portable blasts Wizkid

How my bestfriend secretly gifted my boyfriend every item I wanted to buy for…

Reaction trails rumours of Actress Jackie Appiah’s alleged engaged to…

2023 Election: Netizens drag Mercy Johnson after she revealed her support for…

VIDEO: Singer Rema splashes millions on a new Gwagon

Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu reportedly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More