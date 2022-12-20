I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who blamed him for son’s demise

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has responded to a notorious Ghanaian troll who made a derogatory comment about Ifeanyi’s death.

Recall that Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke had drowned to death in the swimming pool in the family house.

However, as many people expressed their condolences, a Twitter user identified as Albert Nat Hyde (@bongoldeas) took to his page to make an insensitive post about Ifeanyi’s death.

According to the troll, Ifeanyi died due to the negligence and carelessness of Davido. He further added that Davido should be blamed for the sudden death of his son.

“Davido has always been careless and carefree. Blame him for the sudden death of his son”, he tweeted.

Davido who just recently returned online replied to the blogger praying that he never goes through what he has gone through.

