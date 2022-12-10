“I impregnated my ex-girlfriend after I got married” – Movie producer confesses

Ghanaian Movie producer, Peter Mawuli Ekpe, popularly known as Loudmouth Abro, has revealed how he got his ex-girlfriend pregnant while still married to his wife.

According to Abro, he reconnected with his ex-girlfriend sometime back when his wife would get angry at him and pack her things to leave the house.

Abro revealed that his wife does that everytime they had little issues. She would pack her things and leave for her parent’s house.

At a particular time, while his wife was away for some months, he met his ex-girlfriend who became more attractive to him as she had freshened up more, so he made his move on her again.

It continued steadily like that till his wife came back. After his wife returned, things went sideways with his ex-girlfriend and they separated.

Unknowing to him, she was already with child. He got to know through his wife who confronted him with the news.

He denied it at first, and excused himself from his wife. The movie producer said he later took full responsibility after the child was born since it was obvious that he is in fact the biological father of the child.

He further revealed that he and his wife got divorced but remain friends.