“I just want to make more money in 2023” – Actress, Monica Friday says

As 2023 draws near, Actress, Monica Friday has decided to make a new year resolution.

In a recent interview with Kemi Filani, the Delta State thespian said, “My New Year’s resolution is to hold on to Jesus like never before and to make more money. I want to share more testimonies. No more playing. I am not doing friendship with anyone. I just want to make more money in 2023. So, everybody should bring jobs for me. I also want to win more souls for Christ. This New Year I want to drop the habit of over self-pity and helping the wrong people. I want to drop the habit of laziness; things that I am supposed to do instantly, I’ll keep dragging my feet. I want to drop the habit of responding to people who gossip about me.”

Sharing what the entertainment industry has taught her within her years of practice she had this to say;

“I have learnt a whole lot; first never ever depend on anybody no matter the green light they show you, secondly, always appreciate everyone because you never know who anyone will be tomorrow. In all you do, put God first, work towards what He has said because it is only his direction that will make you become whoever He has destined you to be and the entire universe will surely align.”

In an earlier interview, Monica Friday had narrated how she delved into acting.

She said: “I got into acting because I love acting; at first I started with drama from primary, secondary and in the university I didn’t have much time because I attended part time at Iscom University, Benin Republic, before doing my B.Sc at Olabisi Onabanjo University. So professionally I started acting in 2010 and I got serious with acting because I realized it wasn’t just a passion for me but a calling. I got a very deep revelation that made be realize I am going to be in this industry, shine and spring forth. The first actress I saw in my dream was Liz Benson and that gave me the assurance that I belong here.”