TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady reveals her father is her crush (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making rounds online has shown the moment a beautiful young lady danced beautifully while her father watched.

As soon as she noticed him, she paused and looked at him for a moment and then went up the stair case.

READ ALSO

Nigerian parents buy their daughters’ teacher a brand new…

7 Jobs Nigerian parents may never ever understand – #4…

She captioned the video:
“POV: your dad is your crush. I know he feels the same way 🤭 “

Reacting to the video, @Funke_ wrote: “This is just the kind of bond I wish I had with my dad😩.”

@_preciousbaby_ wrote: “this is too beautiful to watch🥺.”

@iam_Cheechee wrote: “this video makes me smile ❤️❤️☺️.”

@mirabella wrote:  “Awwn 🥺🥺🥺🥺 so cute. This is just me and my dad. I miss him alot ❤️❤️”

@dinma wrote: “sooo cute🥺”

Watch the video below:

@anitaadili

I know he feels the same way 🤭#fyp #anitaadili #virall

♬ Wetin by YARDEN – YARDEN

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts to Basketmouth and…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady reveals her…

Lady gets emotional as okada rider shows him university certificate (Video)

Everyone in the country can’t be a scammer – Malawian lady gets engaged to…

“You go see your man” – Nigerian boy shades his mother as she…

Hilarious moment Regina Daniels was forced to speak Igbo on set (Video)

“I didn’t know it’s a crime to repeat clothes as a celebrity” – Paul…

Nobody can stain your name – Angela Okorie praises Empress Njamah

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More