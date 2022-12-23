“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady reveals her father is her crush (Video)

A video making rounds online has shown the moment a beautiful young lady danced beautifully while her father watched.
As soon as she noticed him, she paused and looked at him for a moment and then went up the stair case.
She captioned the video:
“POV: your dad is your crush. I know he feels the same way 🤭 “
Reacting to the video, @Funke_ wrote: “This is just the kind of bond I wish I had with my dad😩.”
@_preciousbaby_ wrote: “this is too beautiful to watch🥺.”
@iam_Cheechee wrote: “this video makes me smile ❤️❤️☺️.”
@mirabella wrote: “Awwn 🥺🥺🥺🥺 so cute. This is just me and my dad. I miss him alot ❤️❤️”
@dinma wrote: “sooo cute🥺”
Watch the video below:
@anitaadili
I know he feels the same way 🤭#fyp #anitaadili #virall
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES