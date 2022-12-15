“I look like a school girl, I want to add” – Young looking mum of 2 surprises people with her body (Video)

A woman with the TikTok handle, @amyyruby has stunned netizens after sharing a video of herself pleading for weight gain supplements.

According to Amy, she doesn’t like the fact that she looks like someone still in secondary school when in the actual sense, she is a mother of two kids.

In her words:

“Please y’all should help me with weight gain supplement 😫🥹, I’m a mother of 2 but still look like someone in secondary school😞”.

Reacting to this, @user9702884340068 enough banana, yoghurt, cooked potatoes to bed, plus groundnut. just add these to your meals and fries.

@queen____andfamily: “You will remain there in Jesus name amen later you will thank me for this prayer see as you sweet just de play😂😂😂.”

@zinnyefoke: “You look so damn good dear💕💕. A protein smoothie is healthy for weight gain.”

@chyfranco: “😳Wen people dey look for this kind of body.”

@amyyruby: “This life no balance normally na. One man food is another man’s poison 🥺.”

@messi_billions: “I wish my case is like this oooh ,childbirth made me fat.”

Watch video below: